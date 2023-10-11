Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Kilkenny News

Gardaí appeal for information on alleged Kilkenny assault

Gardaí appeal for information on alleged Kilkenny assault
The three year backlog to examine digital devices is a 'critical weakness' for gardaí, a Policing Authority report has said. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault on two men at around 7 am on Tuesday, 10th October in Kilkenny.

It's alleged to have happened at Ardboy in Kilkenny.

Following the incident, two men in their 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.

One is being treated for serious injuries at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny while the other man is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Waterford University Hospital.

Advertisement

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, anyone who was in the Ardboy area of Kilkenny between 6.45 am and 7.20 am and who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Yellow weather warnings issued for South East

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Budget 2024: How ‘lowest-paid people’ will benefit - Leo Varadkar

 By Beat News
Sport 3

David Beckham supports me - Harry Maguire

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement