Gardaí appeal for information on alleged Kilkenny assault

Gardaí are appealing for information following an alleged assault on two men at around 7 am on Tuesday, 10th October in Kilkenny.

It's alleged to have happened at Ardboy in Kilkenny.

Following the incident, two men in their 20s were taken to hospital for treatment.

One is being treated for serious injuries at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny while the other man is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at Waterford University Hospital.

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone with information or video footage regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, anyone who was in the Ardboy area of Kilkenny between 6.45 am and 7.20 am and who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.