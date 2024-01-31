Play Button
Gardaí appeal for information on Kilkenny thefts

Garda badge logo, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of incidents of theft and criminal damage.

The incidents occurred on the evening of January 30th.

Six vehicles were broken into outside a premises on the Ring Road in Springhill. Several power tools and equipment were reported stolen.

At the same location, two nearby vehicles were damaged.

In a separate incident, another theft from a vehicle was reported outside a premises on Callan Road in the Sugarloafhill area.

Tools and equipment were also reported stolen.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.

