Play Button
Play Button
Kilkenny News

Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway

Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Kilkenny man has drowned in Norway while deep sea diving.

Daniel O’Brien (33) was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

It is understood the fatal incident happened late on Thursday.

Mr O’Brien is a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer. He is survived by his parents, Fiachra and Pauline, and his brothers, Ciarán and Tommy.

Advertisement

The highly-experienced water sportsman had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He was known to be a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” a local person who knew him well said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Double-deck holiday experience with the Eco Bus in Waterford

 By Beat News
Beat 2

‘I’ve found my passion’: Two Radio Broadcast Course Graduates talk about Kickstarting their Radio Careers

 By Robbie Byrne
Entertainment 3

Irish festival issues statement following Wild Youth controversy

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Kilkenny News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement