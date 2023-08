A man has been seriously injured following a crash involving a lorry and a car in Kilkenny.

It occurred at around 2 pm on Saturday on the N76 at Cuffesgrange between Kilkenny City and Callan.

The man who was injured was driving the car and has been taken to St Luke's General Hospital.

The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or for anyone with camera footage, to come forward.

By Kenneth Fox