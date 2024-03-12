Permission for Applegreen in Mullinavat refused

A planning application for a 24-hour Applegreen in Mullinavat has been refused.

The proposed development was to include two food outlets, one with a drive-thru.

There also would have been a coffee area, a seating area, an off-license, 20 electric vehicle charging points, and fuel pumps for cars and HGVs.

Had it been approved, the service station would have been situated just off Junction 11 on the M9 with a footpath into the village of Mullinavat to allow safe access for pedestrians.

Advertisement

The application had been submitted to Kilkenny County Council in May of last year and was followed by a period of consultation.

The local authority refused planning permission as they were 'not satisfied that effluent from the proposed development can be discharged at the site without risk to public health or the environment.'

It added that the 'level of nitrates levels on the adjacent site are above the EPA's 25mg/l intervention threshold for nitrate' and that the 'additional wastewater discharge to groundwater could lead to a further increase in levels of nitrate in the groundwater.'

There was also a lack of a 'Tier 3 risk assessment for a discharge of wastewater to groundwater for the proposed development.'

Advertisement

"This risk assessment will require a decision from An Bord Pleanála on the adjacent development before any risk assessment can be carried out for this proposed development," the letter noted.

"Accordingly, it is considered that the proposed development would be injurious to public health and contrary to the protection of the environment and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

An appeal can still be made to An Bord Pleanála.