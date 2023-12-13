Polar bear on the loose in Kilkenny

A giant polar bear has gone missing from Yulefest in Co. Kilkenny.

It made an appearance at the festival on December 9th but has since gone missing.

Yulefest is asking for anyone who has seen the bear to get in touch.

About the festival

Advertisement

There are a range of Christmas-themed events taking place in Kilkenny for Yulefest.

They will run until December 23rd, with food stalls, live music, and a Santa Run all set to take place.

A Christmas Market with dozens of stalls featuring local craft, food and, art producers are lined up on the Parade outside Kilkenny Castle, just in time for those searching for some local gifts.

The Market runs every weekend from 11 am to 6 pm.

Advertisement

A Christmas Fairy will be walking around the Market each weekend so children are being encouraged to keep their eyes peeled.

As well as the Fairy, a children's magic show will take place every Saturday at 11 am and 3 pm, while balloon modelling will be available from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Children can also look forward to lots of street entertainment and giant bubbles.

The Yulefest Bandstand on The Parade will be taking place every weekend beside the Christmas markets with music of all genres on offer for every age group.

Advertisement

From local community groups, to rising talent and well-established local performers, free-to-the-public performances take place at 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors to Yulefest will also have the opportunity to take part in a musical workshop with drummer Jeremy Hickey of R.S.A.G.

This Rhythm Makers event will allow participants to enjoy a fun, relaxing, and creatively stimulating drumming workshop.

Taking place every Saturday, these workshops will be broken into three age categories.

Noon is for 5-7-year-olds, 1 pm caters for 8-12-year-olds and 2 pm is for adults.

Workshops must be booked in advance.

In conjunction with Nore Valley, families are invited to Mrs Claus’ family farm bottle-feed lambs or goats and cuddle chicks and baby rabbits, as well as learning about the Irish heritage of farming.

The farm will be open from 12-4 pm every Sunday.

Fireworks Display over the River Nore

Find out more about each event at www.yulefestkilkenny.ie

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com