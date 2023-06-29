Teenager reported missing from County Kilkenny

An teenager has been reported missing from County Kilkenny.

18-year-old Thomas Murray is missing from Bennettsbridge, County Kilkenny. He is missing since Wednesday 28th June.

Thomas is described as 5'11" in height, of slim build, has short brown hair and was last seen with facial stubble.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie, a grey hooded padded jacket which had three vertical stripes on each sleeve. He was also wearing black trousers and black runners. It is believed Thomas had a grey bicycle with him.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Thomas is asked to contact Thomastown Garda station on (056) 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

