Kilkenny News

Three in hospital following Kilkenny crash on M9

Three in hospital following Kilkenny crash on M9
A Garda 'Road closed' sign, © PA Wire/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Three men are in hospital following a crash between the two Kilkenny exits on the M9 yesterday evening.

Two vehicles collided at around half past seven.

The driver and passenger of one car, both men in their 30s, have been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Both men are understood to be in a critical condition.

A man aged in his 20s who was driving the other car is in a serious condition.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.

Any person who was travelling on the M9 northbound or southbound in Kilkenny yesterday evening between 7.00 pm and 8.00 pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Thomastown Garda Station on  056 775 4150.

