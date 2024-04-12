Three in hospital following Kilkenny crash on M9

Three men are in hospital following a crash between the two Kilkenny exits on the M9 yesterday evening.

Two vehicles collided at around half past seven.

The driver and passenger of one car, both men in their 30s, have been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Both men are understood to be in a critical condition.

Advertisement

A man aged in his 20s who was driving the other car is in a serious condition.

A technical examination of the scene will be conducted and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

⚠️M9 Traffic⚠️ The M9 is closed between:

⛔️Junction 8 (Kilkenny) & Junction 9 (Kilkenny South) Southbound

⛔️Junction 4 (Castledermot) & Junction 3 (Athy) Northbound Due to separate incidents on the road overnight. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/sGCyQS0YK5 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 12, 2024

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on the crash to get in touch.

Advertisement

Any person who was travelling on the M9 northbound or southbound in Kilkenny yesterday evening between 7.00 pm and 8.00 pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150.