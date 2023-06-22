Tributes paid as 'treasured' young Kilkenny boy (13) killed in road collision is named

A young boy who died in a tragic crash yesterday afternoon has been named locally.

13-year-old Billy Rockett from Miltown, Kilmacow died when a car and a jeep collided on the N10 Kilkenny to Waterford road at around 2 pm yesterday (June 21).

The teenager, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billy's father, Liam, is in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment at St. Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

Advertisement

The two occupants of the jeep - a man and a woman - were also taken to St Luke's for treatment of their injuries.

The N10 (Waterford Road) was closed for a time to allow Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Tributes & Prayers for Billy

Tributes have begun to pour in since the boy has been named.

Advertisement

Billy's school, Abbey Community College, has taken to social media to state that their pupil "will [be] greatly missed by all of us that knew him."

The post continued: "Our school community are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our first-year student, Billy Rockett. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, school and the wider community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Rockett family, our students and staff at this time."

Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club, meanwhile, said: "Our thoughts and prayers this evening are with the Rockett family. News reached us late this evening of an accident that has seen young Billy tragically taken from them while Liam is in a serious condition in hospital. They will need all our prayers tonight and going forward, all the support we can give."

Advertisement

Comments have also flooded Billy's memorial page on RIP.ie where he described as a "treasured son of Liam and Jo."

One wrote: "Thinking of Billy’s family at this horrendous and difficult time. As a mother, I cannot imagine the pain of losing your beautiful boy."

Another said: "I didn't know you Billy but as a mother, I'm heartbroken for your parents and siblings."

Funeral details are to be announced at a later date.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Additional reporting by Robbie Byrne