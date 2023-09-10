Unique period home overlooking Irish Open golf course for sale in Kilkenny

The post-Covid shift to remote working has made living amid green, wide-open spaces increasingly attractive. And in this Co Kilkenny home, you can get all that along with close access to 18 holes and a top restaurant.

Set on the Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, The Chauffeur’s Lodge is located right beside the Manor House Hotel and the famous golf course, which hosted the 2021 and 2022 Irish Open.

The house has been refurbished and modernised in recent years and offers a sunny aspect, overlooking the golf course.

The property is 110sq m and has an entrance hall, living room, fitted kitchen and dining area, utility room and cloakroom with wash hand basin and WC.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, each with en-suites and fitted wardrobes while there are also two car park spaces in the front garden and a large storage room attached to the side of the house.

Situated in the centre of the estate, the property is within a short walk of the clubhouse, the leisure centre, hotel and restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Lady Helen restaurant.

Mount Juliet has 24-hour security and the management organises a number of social events throughout each year for resident property owners. Homeowners can also avail of the leisure centre and golf membership.

The Chauffeur's Lodge is on the market for €675,000 through Hooke & MacDonald.

For more information and photos, see myhome.ie

