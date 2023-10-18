A pre-loved plus size pop-up market is happening this weekend

Are you fed up of the lack of options for plus size fashion?

Good news! A pop up market just for plus size women is happening this Sunday October 22nd.

Taking place at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co. Kildare , Pre-Loved Plus-Size Pop-Up is hoping to give women in larger bodies more options when it comes to vintage and high street clothing.

"Shopping for plus size clothes can be a pretty grim affair," says event organiser Shauna O Reilly. "Imagine walking into a room and knowing LOTS of the clothes will fit you. The dream."

Shauna says the event is for women of all ages and styles and that "hopefully there'll be something for everybody's taste." The event takes place from 11am-4pm and all clothing at the event will be UK Size 16 and upwards. "I'm delighted to announce that all vendor tickets are now sold, " says Shauna, "meaning that we will have a FULL room of gorgeous clothes for you to browse.

This is a ticketed event with General Admission tickets on sale for €5 plus booking fee. For full event information visit their website here.

Looking for more sustainable fashion options? Listen to our original podcast on climate action ,Ours to Protect, and learn about alternatives to fast fashion.