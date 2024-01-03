A 'Single & Ready to Mingle' Walk is happening in Carlow this weekend

Fed up of dating apps and getting ghosted?

Meet other singles in the South East at this 'singles walk,' taking place in the beautiful Altamont Gardens, Co. Carlow

Health & Fitness Coach Korina Duffy wants you to meet other singles in a fun and lively setting this Sunday January 7th.

"Embark on a whimsical stroll through the magical Altamont Gardens. After the adventure join us for a coffee at a nearby coffee shop. Expect games, laughter and the chance to mingle with other adventurous singles."

The walk begins at the garden entrance at 11 am where participants will register, meet and greet. There will be a 25-35 year old group and a 35-55 year old group. Korina will then guide the singles along an easy route, suitable for all fitness levels. The event will conclude with a social beverage at 12.30 pm.

Interested? This is a ticketed event and spaces are limited. Get the full event itinerary and book your spot here.