A singles event is happening in Inistioge this weekend

Are you single and ready to mingle?

Tired of dating apps and looking for real life connections?

Katch, the "meet up events" app, is organising a fun walk in Inistioge, Co.Kilkenny this Sunday for singles aged 35-55.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Elah Salubo Gonzales (@justme.elah)

According to Katch, the group will gather at outside the church opposite the shop in Inistioge at 2pm and "embark on a riverside walk, culminating with a cosy rendezvous at a local bar where we'll enjoy some heart soup and engaging conversations."

Advertisement

The event is focused on fostering real life connections, whether that be a new friendship or new romance. "Whether you're seeking a potential partner or simply eager to expand your circle of single friends, we're confident you'll leave with both in tow!"

The walk will be approximately 5 kilometres and suitable for all levels of experience. This is a ticketed event and spaces are limited. Book here to avoid disappointment.

Visit Katch.ie for more information on singles events for your age group. Or, if you're looking for more in person dating events, try this new dating group founded by singletons in the South East