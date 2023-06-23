All the single ladies! The 'male Rose of Tralee' takes place next month

How would you like to meet Ireland's most eligible bachelor?

Dubbed the "male Rose of Tralee", the Westmeath Bachelor Festival kicks off next month and aims to shift the spotlight away from beauty queens and on to fine fianns.

Last year saw 13 bachelors, ranging from 21 to 60 years of age fight for the title, with 25-year-old Kerry farmer Bryan Murphy becoming Bachelor of the Year for 2022.

Contestants are judged based on rigorous questions from a celebrity judging panel, as well as their performance of a particular talent; last year bachelors sang, danced, mixed drinks and even brought puppets to the stage.

Advertisement

This year's contest welcomes ten finalists to Westmeath, to be judged by celebrities Louis Walsh, Pippa O'Connor, Brian Ormond and Anne Doyle.

As well as earning the coveted title of Bachelor of the Year, the winner will also receive an all-inclusive holiday to Ibiza, a new wardrobe, and a cash donation to their chosen charity.

Interested in going along? The Westmeath Bachelor Festival takes place in Mullingar Arts Centre, Saturday July 29th, at 7.30 pm.

Tickets can be booked here

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.