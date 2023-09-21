Play Button
Best Hallowe'en costumes for your pet

Images: The Costume Shop
Michelle Heffernan
It's not October yet BUT, it's not too soon to start thinking about spooky season.

Even if you don't care to dress up, your fur baby might! Don't leave your scaredy cat or Dogcula hanging; Order these costumes, all from Irish suppliers.

 

1.Beetlepooch.

Give your doggo the Beetlejuice treatment this Hallowe'en with this snazzy number from The Costume Shop.

dog beetljuice

 

2. The Witch's familiar

Witches need their cats to be suitably costumed. Colman Handmade, based in Macroom sell their knitted accessories for cats on Etsy.

cat hat
3. Al-bark Einstein

Move over Oppenheimer, Al-bark Einstein is about to drop this bomb. Available from the Costume Shop.

dog costume

4. The Dog's Tuxedo

Forget the cat's pyjamas, this October start a new trend with the Dog's Tuxedo. Available from Laois based pet supplier, Molly's boutique

dog

5.Wonder Woof

She's not spooky, but she is sassy. Give your little lady the superhero treatment with this Wonder Woman costume from the Costume Shop

dog

6. Little Stinker

Is it a dog? Is it a skunk? Either way it's a costume and it's available from Wicklow company Pet Bliss.

dog

7. Princess Pooch Leia

Please buy this. And please send us the photo. From the Costume Shop.

dog

8. Skellie-pet

An easy one for dogs or cats, slip on this glowing number and they're Hallowe'en ready. Available from Petmania Ireland.

pet costume
