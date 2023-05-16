Bobi, the world's oldest dog celebrates his 31st birthday

Bobi, the world's oldest dog has broken yet another milestone as he celebrated his 31st birthday last weekend.

The canine made headlines earlier this year after he was declared the World's Oldest Dog by the Guinness Book of Records at 155 doggie years.

One hundred guests were invited to Bobi's special birthday at his home village, with local meats and fish on the menu for his big day. The dog also enjoyed a dance troupe during the celebrations.

A purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a type of Portuguese livestock guardian breed, Bobi was born on May 11 1992. For those doubting this pet's age, The Guinness Book of Records has said that Bobi's birth date has been verified by the Portuguese government's pet database and by the National Union of Veterinarians.

The dog's family says there are a myriad of factors responsible for the dog's incredible longevity. Bobi has never been chained up or attached to a lead and has always been allowed to roam freely in a calm, peaceful rural area.

The dog also enjoys a healthy Mediterranean diet — eating the same food as his loving owners.

Speaking to The Guinness Book of Records, Bobi's owner, Leonal Costa, noted that having the dog around is a touching reminder of the past: "Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world. Bobi represents those generations."