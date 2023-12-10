December 11th 'the most popular day of the year to be dumped'

If you’ve been planning on breaking up with your other half you're not alone.

While most people haven’t changed their relationship status on Facebook since 2010, new data from Facebook shows December 11th has appeared as the busiest day for ending relationships.

The cost of Christmas presents for a romantic partner has been stated as a reason many people break-up with their significant other around this time.

But, dating expert Feargal Harrington says that's not the only reason a relationship might end tomorrow:

'It's kind of the perfect storm really around the 10th it's justifiable for Johnny to break up with Mary in the approach and lead up to Christmas.'

'If he does it on the 21st or the 22nd that's just him being a not very great person.'

'But it is something like if you are spending the day with his or her family, It adds that extra pressure, with auntie Bridie asking where's the ring.'

'So it's a situation where he feels he has to get out of it now!'

By Lily Kennedy

