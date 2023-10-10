Do you know these new slang words added to the dictionary?

Have you got good rizz?
The Merriam Webster English dictionary has added 690 new words, many of them stemming from Gen Z slang. Scroll below to see if you're down with the kidzzzz.
1.Simp
"Ah he's an awful simp"
Dictionary definition: To show excessive devotion or longing for someone or something, or someone (especially a man) who shows excessive concern, attention or deference toward a romantic partner or love interest."
2. Bussin'
"Your runners are bussin.'"
Dictionary definition: "Extremely good, excellent, delicious, tasty."
3.Mid
"Dua Lipa? She's mid."
Dictionary Definition: "Neither very good nor bad. Meh."
4.Thirst Trap
"He didn't reply so I posted a thirst trap."
Dictionary Definition: "A photo (often a selfie) or video shared with the purpose of attracting attention or desire."
5. Finsta
"I used my finsta to look at their stories."
Dictionary Definition: A secret or hidden account on Instagram.
6.Beast Mode
"Scored three goals. Went into beast mode."
Dictionary Definition: An extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone adopts temporarily
7.Rizz
He doesn't even need Tinder. Lad's got rizz.
Dictionary Definition: Romantic appeal or charm
8.Padawan
"Come, padawan"
Dictionary Definition: A young person, particularly considered naive or inexperienced"
9.Doggo
"This my doggo"
Dictionary Definition: A dog
10.NGL
"It's pretty bad, NGL"
Dictionary Definition: "Not going to lie"