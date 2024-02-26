Does size matter? Survey reveals the truth about penis preferences

Does size matter?

According to new research, not so much.

Academics at the University of Kent assessed the popularity of sex toys, and attempted to understand if women preferred sex toys that simulated larger or wider penises.

According to their research, bigger doesn't mean better. "Women don't place considerable emphasis on large phallus size" reports Metro UK, who shared the findings form the Journal of Sex Research.

The findings suggested that women did not purchase sex toys based on their phallic length or girth. "Although circumference was influential in predicting product popularity, insertable toys of a larger girth in our sample were less popular, while length was non-significant."

The study claims that previous research supports the notion that women don't pay too much attention to size. "When asked whether penis length and girth was important, only 20.6% believed it to be. Generally it appears women do not place considerable emphasis on very large penis size, with women preferring penises to be only slightly larger than average."

