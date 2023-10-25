Everything you need to know about the Amsterdam glory hole debacle

Warning: This article is filled with horrific sexual content.

An infamous glory hole story has been making the rounds on social media and it has caused a frenzy.

You might have heard about a lady who was at a stag and hen do in Amsterdam and decided to drunkenly give a blowjob to someone through a gloryhole.

However, the person at the other end of the gloryhole was someone she never expected it to be.

The story was shared multiple times through a voice note (originating on Monday October 23) on TikTok and Twitter and this is a recap;

A girl called Charlotte Walton shared a voice note with a friend describing how she’s “literally telling everyone” her story because it’s “so horrific.”

She says her friend Amelia has a friend called Ellie who is in a house share in London. Ellie shares with a bunch of girls, and one of the girls 'was telling her she was on a hen do in Amsterdam', where the stag do was there too, the whole thing was joint.

As a mixed social group who all know each other, they decided to do one big event all together.

Na mate not havin it wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/dI2CgVCaJB — 🤖 (@_cs516) October 23, 2023

However, one of the days, the girls on the hen decided to go one way, and the boys on the stag decided to go another.

One of the girls with the hens got “super drunk” and went into a booth with a glory hole. "A guy on the other side stuck his dick through" and being drunk, the girl just decided to give head to the guy on the other side of the wall.

Well, it seems the glory hole had a button where you could see who was on the other end of the glory hole and being drunk she decided to she push the button to see it she was giving a blowjob.

She pushed the button and it was apparently here dad she was giving a blowjob.

The Stag and Hen had to be finished early as it was 'so traumatic'.

Charlotte ends her message saying: “Apparently the stag and the hen do all went home early because it was so traumatic. The girl has fallen out with all her family. The mum has found out and is not speaking to the dad. It’s broken up the whole family.”

Well, we are still waiting on Charlotte to provide an update...