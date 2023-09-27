Yes, you read that right; How would you fancy a stay in Shrek's Swamp?

Well thanks to some hard work and the magic of Airbnb, your fever dreams may just come true.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Airbnb (@airbnb)

The fantasy themed Airbnb will be open for business on October 13th. Guests will be welcomed in by Shrek's best pal, Donkey. This relaxing stay in the Scottish highlands is perfect for the "solitude-seeking ogres" of the world.

Detailed with moss and trees (and that iconic outhouse), the swamp offers visitors a two night stay. This stay comes complete with earwax candles, starry skies, and in the morning, Donkey is making waffles!

Not only is this a once in a lifetime trip for a Shrek fan of any age, it also is entirely free, as a nod to the refuge taken there by all fairytale creatures large and small. Airbnb will contribute the cost of any stay to the Hopscotch Children's Charity as an act of goodwill.

