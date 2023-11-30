Get a personal letter from Santa this Christmas

Know a special boy or girl on the nice list this Christmas?

Send some magic their way with a personal letter from Santa Claus himself. Below are three Irish businesses with special connections to the North Pole, that can get a personalised message from the man in red.

My Santa Letter

"Every child deserves to believe in the magic of Santa Claus," says My Santa Letter, a new Irish service that specialises in letters from Santa. A 'Nice List Certificate', a 'True Believer' Chocolate Bar and a 'North Pole Token' are also special Christmas keepsakes available. Visit their website for more.

Santa's Magical Cabin

Santa's Magical Cabin runs in person Santa visits, but just in case you miss his Irish tour, you can also receive a personalised letter from him. Parents can order a letter for their child/children OR a teacher can request a letter from Santa for her whole class. Each letter includes an official seal wax of authenticity from Santa's desk and you also have the option of adding reindeer food to your order! Click here for more information.

Dear Santa

Dear Santa offer personalised Santa Letter packs, with a personalised letter, a certificate of good behaviour, a signed photo of Santa Claus, a colouring page and a very special Santa envelope, stamped by the North Pole Postal Services. Find out more here.

