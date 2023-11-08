Give the gift of FREE chocolate! Cadbury Secret Santa is back

It's time to embrace the C word.

Not Christmas- Cadbury.

Whether you're feeling festive or refusing to mention the man in red, you'll surely be pleased about free chocolate. Cadbury has just relaunched its Secret Santa postal service, the campaign that allows you to send free Cadbury chocolate to someone you love.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Lisa Browning (@browning3416)

In order to avail of the free chocolate postal service you will need to scan a QR code, which will appear on one of 203 posters nationwide. Subject to availability you will then be able to post a 120g Cadbury Milk Chocolate bar or 120g Cadbury Caramel bar to someone special.

The posters are often installed at bus stops and in shopping centres. The campaign will run until December 24th and anyone over the aged of 18 with an email address in Ireland can use the service to post to an address in the Republic of Ireland.

The chocolate bar is delivered via An Post and can take up to 6 weeks to arrive at its destination due to high volume of post during the Christmas period.

