Help treat the best boys and girls-Support an animal in need this Christmas

Some special boys and girls really your help this Christmas. And they just so happen to have tails!

Many cats, dogs, and even horses in Ireland are cared for in animal sanctuaries that are struggling to survive amid rising costs.

This year Maxizoo is running its Shelter Wishes campaign, a special Christmas initiative that lets you deliver a Christmas treat to an animal in need.

In Maxizoo stores you'll find a special Christmas tree with wishes hanging from its branches. Each wish is for a specific item needed by an animal in an animal welfare service. You can purchase that 'wish' in store and make sure that furry boy or girl gets their Christmas wish. The gift then goes under the Christmas tree in store for the charity to collect before Christmas.

Maxizoo have partnered with four charities in the South East to help them take care of their animals in need this festive season. Deise Animal Sanctuary (Waterford), PAWS (Clonmel), Ten Lives Cat Rescue (Gorey) and Cara Dog Rescue (Carlow) will all be benefiting from the Shelter Wishes campaign this year.

"We are really delighted to once again run the Shelter Wishes Campaign" says Anthony Cremin, Head of Marketing at Maxizoo Ireland. "This year we're helping organisations that look after dogs, cats, horses and other wildlife, and all these volunteer groups desperately need funding to survive."

Maxizoo have branches in Waterford city, Carlow, Gorey and Clonmel. Find out more about Shelter Wishes in store or visit their website here

