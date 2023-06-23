Here's how you can make a Biscoff McFlurry at home for just €0.23

The highly-anticipated limited edition McDonald’s Lotus Biscoff McFlurry hit Irish restaurants and Drive-Thrus back on Wednesday, but at €3.50 this humble desert is a tad on the pricey side.

Thankfully, we along with japan101 have come to the rescue and have calculated the price it would cost you to make your very own McDonald’s style McFlurry for much less than the original price.

Using ingredients from Aldi, the price of the components that make up the famous dessert has been calculated. The recipe is super-simple: you only need three ingredients, a spoon, a bowl and a microwave!

Ingredients list:

Altogether, the price comes out as 23 cent per serving. That’s €3.27 less than the original €3.50 price, making around 15 servings for the price of one McFlurry.

Steps:

1. Spoon the biscuit spread into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on a low setting for 10-20 seconds or until a runny consistency.

2. Scoop a serving of ice cream into a separate bowl.

3. Top the ice cream with a serving of crumbled caramelised biscuits.

4. Pour the melted biscuit spread on top.

5. Grab a spoon, and you’re done!

A spokesperson from Japan-101 commented: “The Biscoff McFlurry is one of the most in-demand menu additions finally coming to Ireland. Kids are bound to love it, but at €3.50 each, the cost can add up. By using Aldi ingredients, parents can make a version at home at just 23c per portion, serving fifteen for the price of one from McDonald’s. It’s a really simple recipe that requires only three ingredients and a microwave, and kids can get involved in creating their own toppings, too.”

