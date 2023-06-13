McDonald's finally launches the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry in Ireland

McDonald's has finally succumbed to months of pressure from fans by announcing the arrival of the Lotus Biscoff McFlurry on Irish shores.

With temperatures on the rise for the last couple of weeks, it seems that the fast food chain has timed the launch to perfection.

Available in stores from June 21, the Biscoff McFlurry will be available for six weeks only — or until stocks last.

The new flavour will feature an intense caramel syrup topped with that iconic crumbled Lotus Biscoff.

Advertisement

Commenting on the announcement, McDonald's said: "We listened. The new Lotus Biscoff McFlurry will be worth the wait.

"It’s been a long-time hope to some of our McDonald’s patrons and we’re glad we can make this into a reality."

Needless to say, Twitter has been a hive of activity since McDonald's dropped the news.

One said: "Can't believe how many conversations I’ve had about this, but yep I’m looking forward to it."

Advertisement

Another commented: Apparently, McDonald's summer McFlurry is Lotus Biscoff?? ARE YE KIDDING?!!

"Biscoff McFlurry coming to the UK?? I will be there no matter what", said another.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.