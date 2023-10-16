Ireland's 2023's best-selling scent costs just €22.45

Online shoppers have taken a liking to a rather unknown scent ahead of household names like YSL and Armani.

Look Fantastic has revealed the best-selling scent of the year is Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62.

According to the online retailer, shoppers are always queing to buy the mist that contains a juice best described as 'delicious'

According to Evoke.ie, although super high-end designer scents are more popular than some of the bigger names in scents, Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 is selling fast.

Advertisement

The perfume goes for just €22.45, and 'if you haven't smelled this you really need to give it a go'.

The best-selling perfume list includes familiar brands like YSL and Armani but Sol de Janeiro's scent takes top billing.

Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62 has notes of pistachio, almond, jasmine petals, sandalwood and salted caramel, Evoke.ie reports.

According to reports, Cheirosa '62, as it's usually called, took in 22% of Look Fantastic's fragrance sales for 2023.

Advertisement

If you cannot find the scent online, you can visit physical stores like Brown Thomas and Space NK to get them.

The other best-selling scents in the top five include - YSL's Libre EDP, Tom Ford Black Orchid EDP, Armani My Way EDP, and Marc Jacobs Daisy EDT.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.