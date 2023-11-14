Let them know it's Christmas-send a card or gift to a nursing home for FREE this Christmas

It's easy to forget some that people won't be getting any cards or presents this Christmas.

Many residents of nursing homes don't receive presents or cards from friends or relatives; but you can make their Christmas a memorable one.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕔𝕜.𝕚𝕖 (@carepack.ie)

Started in 2020 by Geraldine Monaghan & Stephen Griffin, Carepack has gifted over 40,000 lonely nursing home residents with Christmas care packs since 2020.

To take part, you simply register at carepack.ie and choose a local nursing home. You can send a gift, a letter or a drawing to up to 4 nursing home residents, and An Post will pay the post fee as long as your gift weighs under 10kg.

Another wonderful initiative to help nursing home residents this Christmas is the Christmas card drive run by Waterford Volunteer Centre.

You can make a Christmas card for an elderly person who would love some Christmas post. You could hand make a card, include a poem, prayer or drawing to spread Christmas cheer to older persons who will be very grateful for the thought.

You can drop your cards in person to the Waterford Volunteer Centre in Waterford or you can post it to them at one of the below addresses:

Waterford Volunteer Centre,

4C Manor House

Manor Village Cork Road

X91 HH9P

For a resident at: Killure Bridge Nursing Home

OR

Waterford Volunteer Centre,

4C Manor House

Manor Village Cork Road

X91 HH9P

For a resident at : Waterford Nursing home

Waterford Volunteer Centre are also running a Christmas card making workshop on December 14th at their premises in Manor Street, from 11 am-1 pm and all materials will be provided to make your card. For more information on sending your Christmas card or to take part in the Christmas card making workshop, email [email protected]