Looking for real life dating events? Dating App 'Thursday' has come to Ireland

Are you fed up of mindless swiping with no real life dates?

One app may have the answer.

Designed to eliminate dating app fatigue, Thursday is the app that aims to bring all singletons in your area together, all under one roof.

Launched in 2021, the app has grown in popularity due to its simple premise; it only works on a Thursday. At 00.01am on a Thursday, the app goes live and single people can match and chat. You only have one day to make a move and arrange a real life date, as when the clock strikes midnight, all your matches and conversations disappear.

In order to promote online matches generating offline dates, Thursday also arranges "Thursday bars". Every Thursday, a particular bar in a city can become a designated "Thursday bar" where single people can meet other singles from their locality. There's no pressure to chat or date, it's not a speed dating or a matchmaking event. Its simply a way the app helps single people to meet one another, by encouraging them all to head to one particular bar that week.

Although it's technically a dating app, Thursday prefers to think of itself as a real life way to connect single people, in person. "It's an alternative to swipe-right culture" says the company website,"and a good way to discover your city's hidden gems(both humans and bars).

According to goss.ie, Thursday has finally arrived in Ireland and this week's Thursday bar is The Well on St. Stephen's Green in Dublin.

To find out more about Thursday, simply download the app. Or, if you think your venue would be ideal for getting singletons together, find out how to become a Thursday Bar here.

