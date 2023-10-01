Marty Morrisey makes movie debut

Sports presenter Marty Morrisey has made his acting movie debut in Irish film 'The Hurler: A Campion's Tale'.

Morrisey and his co-stars took to the red carpet at the Odeon, Point Square in Dublin to celebrate its release, set for October 8th.

The star-studded movie boasts a cast such as Tony Kelly, Sophie Vavasseur and Sam Lucas Smith, amongst others.

According to Buzz.ie, 'The Hurler: A Campion's Tale' tells the story of Gar Campion, "Ireland's most notorious hurler.' Campion is played by Tony Kelly. The star's successes are overshadowed by his public persona, and eventual downfall. If Campion is to realign his public image, he must move to Waterford to coach an ailing team to victory.

Campion must choose between his ego and his heart. He calls upon Marty Morrisey to aid him in making his decision.

Marty Morrisey's movie debut is set to be released in cinemas nationwide on October 8th.

