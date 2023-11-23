New research reveals how long the modern man lasts on average in bed

Men are averaging half the time they expect to last in bed according to a new study from health company Pilot

The study also unsurprisingly reveals that men who watch a lot of porn can pick up ‘unrealistic and unhealthy expectations of sex’.

Speaking to news.com.au, as reported by Lads Bible, Doctor Ben Condon, who was involved in the survey, said: “Porn, particularly in the absence of sufficient sex education, perpetuates unrealistic and unhealthy expectations of sex and intimate relationships.

“This unnecessarily increases the incidence of shame and anxiety in one’s ‘performance’ while also encouraging unhealthy, and at times disrespectful, relationships.”

The survey found that on average the men last around five-and-a-half minutes in bed, but hoped they last at least ten minutes in bed.

It also found that 33 percent of men said they watched porn at least once a week.

Also 59% thought that porn had either a positive impact or no impact on their sexual performance - however, 33 percent of women disagreed.

The survey also found that men reckon that if they copy what they see in porn they will please their sexual partner.

Dr Condon however proposes a solution saying while porn can be hard to eliminate, people should be more open when it comes to talking about sex and to reach out to medical professionals if required.

“A better approach is to encourage and facilitate more conversations about sex, sexual health and respectful relationships, that place porn in context, removing unnecessary expectations and stigma." he said.

"Creating a space for these conversations, and to seek medical advice and support, is central to Pilot’s approach.”

