New Year's Eve Traditions from around the world

With the New Year just around the corner, we've gathered up some new traditions from around the world that you can give a try this New Year's Eve.

Lucky Grapes

In Spain, eating twelve grapes at midnight is believed to bring you good luck. Traditionally white grapes, they must be eaten as the clock strikes midnight.

If you manage to eat all twelve in time, legend has it the grapes will bring luck for the new year.

Red Underwear

For New Year's Eve, Italians wear red underwear as they believe it'll bring them good luck.

Legend also says wearing yellow underwear could boost your bank account in the new year, and pink will bring you love.

Smashing plates

In Denmark, smashing plates is the New Year's tradition. Locals break dishes on their friends and family's doorsteps.

It's believed the more broken shards are on your doorstep, the more well-liked you are!

Take your suitcase for a walk

It might sound strange, but taking your empty suitcase for a walk at midnight is all the rage in Columbia.

Locals take their empty suitcases and run around the block as quickly as possible.

It's believed to bring a year full of travel for the new year.

