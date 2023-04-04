Play Button
Organisers of Irish 'cat championship' seeking entries for Ireland's finest feline

Do you have a cat with serious pedigree?
Michelle Heffernan
If ever there was an event perfect for the cat lover in your life.

Move over Crufts, it's finally time for the felines. The Dublin Championship Cat Show is taking place on April 16th, with a panel of judges travelling to Dublin to crown the "Best in Show."

The championship is being organised by SABCCI ( The Siamese and All Breeds Cat Club of Ireland), who says the show will involve both household pets and pedigree breeds.

Cat lovers attending can expect a range of exotic breeds to fawn over, such as Persian, Bengal, Burmese, Maine Coon and Ragdoll cats.

Fees for persons entering cats and kittens range from €35-40 per cat. Each exhibitor will also be given one free admission ticket. General admission tickets for adults are €6 or €4 for Juniors/Seniors.

Does your cat have the whiskers to take home the crown?

For further details on entering the Dublin Championship Cat Show, click here.

