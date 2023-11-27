Popular inclusive Waterford gym to close doors due to 'bureaucratic obstacles'

A Waterford gym is set to close its doors for the final time on account of what they say are 'insurmountable challenges', WLF FM reports.

Gym owner Laura Cassin said the challenges stem from broken promises, HSE stalling, and bureaucratic obstacles.

InvincABLE Fitness, based at the Six Cross Roads Business Park in Waterford City confirmed the news in a post on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep regret that I must share the unfortunate news that InvincABLE Fitness will be closing its doors due to insurmountable challenges stemming from broken promises, HSE stalling, and bureaucratic obstacles", said owner Laura Cassin in a statement released on Instagram.

"Running InvincABLE has proven to be an expensive undertaking, compounded by broken promises and additional costs imposed by the HSE. The recent loss of 50% of our members, a consequence of previous closures caused by HSE funding delays, has made it financially untenable to sustain our operations. Despite repeated warnings to the Government regarding these funding delays, our pleas and cries have gone unanswered. I want to express my sincere gratitude for the incredible support from each one of you. This support was, and always will be gratefully appreciated."

"As of 7pm yesterday, we were forced to close our doors. On Monday, there will be a more detailed breakdown explaining the specific reasons behind this unfortunate decision.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to all the dedicated staff, both past and present, who have played an integral role in making InvincABLE Fitness the vibrant community it became. Your hard work and commitment have not gone unnoticed."

"I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to my family and friends for their unwavering support throughout this challenging journey. Your encouragement has meant the world to me.

The ownership has promised to refund monies owed on memberships and all memberships cancelled.

Laura said: "I want to assure you that my commitment to advocating for the people of the South East with disabilities remains unwavering. I will continue to fight until every person in this country is aware of the treatment we have endured. I am available to meet and talk with you all, and I will be present in the gym frequently over the next few weeks.

"I will keep you updated on all developments. All monies owed on memberships will be refunded and all memberships have been cancelled. There will be no further charges from us. I am deeply sorry for the circumstances we find ourselves in. I wish things were different. I tried my best, I really did."

