Rebel Wilson to reveal her darkest secrets in a new memoir

In Anna Kendrick's footsteps, Rebel Wilson is set to reveal her darkest secrets in her new memoir.

Wilson has secured an agreement with Simon & Schuster for the worldwide release of her memoir titled Rebel Rising.

It is scheduled for global distribution on April 2, 2024, in hardcover, ebook, and audio formats.

The People Magazine reports the book will follow her unconventional journey to Hollywood fame, stemming from her roots in Australia.

Rising to prominence with performances in Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, she boasts an extensive portfolio, featuring in roles in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and What To Expect When You're Expecting.

Reflecting on her early career, Wilson explains: “When I first started in the business and coming up in Australia, and then in Hollywood, you play a little bit of the persona of yourself, which is you but it's just sometimes a bit exaggerated for comic effect or a bit heightened.”

Beyond acting, she has made headlines for her forays into music, production, and her upcoming directorial debut.

According to the press release, Wilson's personal life also inspires her upcoming memoir as she openly discusses her coming out experience, falling in love with a woman, facing weight and fertility challenges, and embracing motherhood through surrogacy.

Reports state that the memoir will include anecdotes featuring Brad Pitt and memories with her Pitch Perfect co-stars.

Discussing pre-fame experiences, Wilson shares: “I was a fan girl before I came to Hollywood, and I always like hearing people's stories about the run-ins with celebs.”

“This book is like me sitting down telling my deepest, darkest secrets to a friend with some laughs along the way of course,” Wilson describes.

“So when it’s released, ‘my friend’ will become you.”

