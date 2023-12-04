'Rizz' crowned Oxford Word of the Year 2023

'Rizz' has been crowned the Oxford Word of the Year 2023.

The word is believed to be a shortened version of 'charisma'.

By definition, it is 'style, charm or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner'.

Oxford Dictionary also says the Rizz can be used as a verb, for example 'to rizz up' - i.e. to chat someone up.

Oxford University shortlisted eight words that reflected the mood of the year.

Speaking about this year's campaign, President of Oxford Languages Casper Grathwohl said language helps us 'understand who we are':

Rizz is a term that has boomed on social media and speaks to how language that enjoys intense popularity and currency within particular social communities.

The competing words were:

Swiftie - an enthusiastic fan of Taylor Swift.

De-influencing - the practice of discouraging people from buying particular products, or of encouraging people to reduce their consumption of material goods.

Beige Flag - a character trait that indicates that a partner or potential partner is boring or lacks originality.

Heat dome - a persistent high-pressure weather system over a particular geographic area.

Prompt - an instruction given to an AI program.

Parasocial - designating a relationship characterised by the one-sided, unreciprocated sense of intimacy felt by a fan of a celebrity.

Situationship - a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established.