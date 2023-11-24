The health hazards of holding in a poo according to experts

You feel a slight ache, you clench your butt and the rumbling stops.

Usually that is how we stop the urge to poo, however it seems we risk long term health issues.

According to Lad Bible, holding in your poo could lead to something called 'fecal impaction', which is when a dry chunk of poo gets stuck inside you.

Also holding your poo could also lead to you feeling constipated and pained from holding it in too much.

Per the long term effects, a 2015 study warned that holding it in can cause inflammation of the colon which can increase your risk of colon cancer.

If you get clogged up and constipated then something really awful might happen called fecal vomiting, where the s**t that should exit your body through one end instead takes the other exit in your digestive system.

It occurs when your bowel is obstructed for some reason and things can't move normally through you.

In severe cases of things like constipation fecal vomiting has even been identified as a cause of death.

So know where your nearest toilet is and when you feel the urge to go make your way there with all appropriate haste.