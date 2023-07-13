These are the gym clothes you can wear twice, and the ones you definitely can't

We all know how the washing seems to pile up incessantly.

While going to the gym is great for body and mind it seems to double the amount of wash loads. So is it really necessary to load the machine after just one workout?

No-is the short answer; it actually depends on both the type of clothes and the fabric. According to Dr. Susan Massick, Dermatologist at Ohio University, gym wear that is made from natural materials is less likely to trap bacteria, and so, can be worn more than once.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said that natural fabric ,such as cotton, is more breathable than synthetic material, like polyester. Unfortunately, a lot of athleisure wear is made from polyester, or other synthetic fibres, so while they claim be "breathable," they're really not.

"With heat and exercise, both your apocrine and eccrine glands will secrete perspiration and body odor" Dr. Massick said. "Your clothes will absorb the moisture and odor, and this will be compounded if the clothes stay damp and don't dry out."

Moreover, while cotton clothes may last a second workout, Dr. Massick says that certain gymwear should still only be worn once, even if the material is breathable. "I would definitely avoid re-wearing sweaty socks or sports bras," says Dr Massick. "Be sure to have multiple in supply so you can rotate them and not be forced to re-wear."

Similarly gym leggings should also be washed after just one workout. "This is because the fungus yeast thrives in moist areas" the dermatologist told the Daily Mail. "If you put sweat-soaked clothing on top of areas that are prone to yeast infections, like the groin, those parts of the body will have greater concentrations of yeast."

While every person produces a different amount of sweat, and no two workouts are the same, Dr. Massick still believes you should not wear any gym item more than twice before washing. "And if you''re unsure if you can re-wear it, my general rule of thumb is , when in doubt, just wash it," she says.