These are the prettiest villages in the South East

After the UK named their prettiest village, Michelle decided to ask Beat listeners which village you would crown as the best village in the South East.

The top answers are listed below. Pack that picnic and hit the road!

1. St. Mullins Carlow

St. Mullins is a pretty ecclesiastical village on the banks of the River Barrow in Co. Carlow. Once a site of an early Christian monastery, a high cross with a Celtic spiral pattern still stands today in the ruins of the monastery there.

2.Blackwater, Co. Wexford

Named "Ireland's Best Kept Village 2023," Blackwater boasts three pubs, the Blackwater Forest Trail and nearby Ballyconnigar and Ballinesker beaches. The renowned author ,Colm Ó Tóibín, used to holiday in the village as a child and is said to own a holiday home nearby.

3. Ardmore, Co. Waterford

Another early Christian settlement, the village of Ardmore in West Waterford is a popular tourist site and fishing village. There are many heritage sites to visit such as the Ardmore Round Tower, the Ardmore Cathedral and Mckenna's Castle. Situated about an hour from Cork, Clonmel and Waterford , Ardmore is enjoyed for its cliff walks, breathtaking seascapes, and cute cafés.

4. Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary

If you want to come back to nature, Kilsheelan could be the best route. An AirBnb host is currently advertising a cottage there right at the foot of the Slievenamon mountains. The village is also near the scenic Blueway, and boasts three pubs and a picnic park.

5. Fethard-on-Sea, Co. Wexford

Described as a village that "takes you back in time," Fethard on Sea is on Wexford's Hook Peninsula, with tourist hotspots Hook Lighthouse and Loftus Hall nearby. The village prides itself in serving fresh seafood in its pubs and restaurants, and visitors can also enjoy nearby Baginbun beach and Carnivan beach.

6. Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny

It's almost impossible not to mention Inistioge, the village praised by both filmmakers and holidaymakers. The Kilkenny spot was the set of Circle of Friends and Secret Scripture, and features an impressive 10 arch stone bridge overlooking the River Nore. The village was developed historically by the Tighe family, who owned the Woodstock Estate, and their gardens are now enjoyed by members of the public for free.

7. Dunmore East, Co. Waterford

A favourite for domestic holidaymakers, Dunmore East is beloved by both locals and "blow-ins" for its beauty and charm. With water sports, beautiful beaches, Bluegrass festival, cliff walks, golf, sailing and more, its hard to say a bad word about Dunmore East.

8. Clonegal, Co. Carlow

Referred to as "the Switzerland of Ireland" Clonegal is often praised for its incredible natural beauty. The village is nestled between the Blackstairs and Wicklow mountains and is home to Huntington Castle and Gardens, voted one of Ireland's Top 20 hidden gems.

9. Borris, Co. Carlow

With paddling adventuresses, pottery, canoeing and cycling, Borris has a lot more to offer than a pit-stop. Home to the Festival of Writing & Ideas, the Carlow village also has s spectacular viaduct and is considered a great gateway to the beauty of the nearby Blackstairs Mountains.

10. Duncannon, Co. Wexford

Just like Fethard-on-Sea, Duncannon is considered especially pretty and family friendly. Its mile long golden beach hosts an annual Sand Sculpting Festival and the nearby Duncannon Fort boats spectacular views of the Waterford Estuary.