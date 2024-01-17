Top Wedding Trends for 2024

The Wedding Day is returning to the Hub Kilkenny this March 3rd, showcasing the best wedding suppliers in the South East, all under one roof.

Ahead of the fashion, food, and fanfare, we take a look at the wedding trends predicted to dominate this year.

The Dropped Waist

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Bonsoire Bridal ~ Northampton (@bonsoire.bridal)

According to Vogue, more designers are incorporating lower waistlines into their 2024 collections, embracing the corset style dress. Known as the 'Basque Waistline', this accentuates the body's contours, creating a long and elegant silhouette, that brings just the right touch of princess to the modern bride.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Bianca Bridal Couture (@bellabiancabridalcouture)

Advertisement

Colour

Who said the bride has to wear white? Expect more alternative wedding gowns this year, with pastel blues, pinks, and even black appearing in runway wedding couture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Langlois (@catherinelangloisbridal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ideal Dry Cleaners (@idealweddingdresscleaners)

Bows

The fashion world's obsession with bows continues. Think bold, dramatic, and blissfully in your face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Estee Couture (@esteecouturebridal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OneFabDay | Weddings (@onefabday)

Green

Less florals, more ferns. Weddings and flowers go hand in hand, but this year couples are expected to be emphasising leafy greens over blossom pinks, giving weddings a fresh and rustic look. According to the wedding planning app Bridebook, green is the most popular accent for nuptials recently, and couples are drawn to the authenticity and charm a green palette provides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIRCH DESIGN STUDIO || Luxury Event & Wedding Planning (@birchdesignstudio)

Audio Guestbooks

Instead of flicking back through a guestbook, imagine playing personalised voice notes from your guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silk Wedding Flowers UK (@theblossomcomp)

Couples are enhancing their guest's experience with the audio guestbook, using old-style phones that allow guests to pick up the receiver and record a message for the couple. The company Calleo UK, for example, offers retro phone boxes as well as vintage rotary-style phones, so couples are left with personalised messages they can cherish for years to come.

The Wedding Content Creator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Content Creator | Ireland (@irishbrideclub)

Forget about the photographer or videographer. The new must-have is the personalised wedding content creator. The "story" of your wedding will be captured by one person's versatile digital skills, as they create content for Instagram and Tiktok, capturing your dream day with a very bespoke style and vision. If you want to ensure your day is a social media sensation, the wedding content creator is for you.

Planning a Wedding? Meet and book the best wedding suppliers in the South East at The Wedding Day March 3rd 2024. Book tickets here.