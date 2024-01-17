Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Top Wedding Trends for 2024

Top Wedding Trends for 2024
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Wedding Day is returning to the Hub Kilkenny this March 3rd, showcasing the best wedding suppliers in the South East, all under one roof.

Ahead of the fashion, food, and fanfare, we take a look at the wedding trends predicted to dominate this year.

The Dropped Waist

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Bonsoire Bridal ~ Northampton (@bonsoire.bridal)

 

According to Vogue, more designers are incorporating lower waistlines into their 2024 collections, embracing the corset style dress. Known as the 'Basque Waistline', this accentuates the body's contours, creating a long and elegant silhouette, that brings just the right touch of princess to the modern bride.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella Bianca Bridal Couture (@bellabiancabridalcouture)

Advertisement

Colour

Who said the bride has to wear white? Expect more alternative wedding gowns this year, with pastel blues, pinks, and even black appearing in runway wedding couture.

Bows

The fashion world's obsession with bows continues. Think bold, dramatic, and blissfully in your face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Estee Couture (@esteecouturebridal)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OneFabDay | Weddings (@onefabday)

Green

Less florals, more ferns. Weddings and flowers go hand in hand, but this year couples are expected to be emphasising leafy greens over blossom pinks, giving weddings a fresh and rustic look. According to the wedding planning app Bridebook, green is the most popular accent for nuptials recently, and couples are drawn to the authenticity and charm a green palette provides.

Audio Guestbooks

Instead of flicking back through a guestbook, imagine playing personalised voice notes from your guests.

Couples are enhancing their guest's experience with the audio guestbook, using old-style phones that allow guests to pick up the receiver and record a message for the couple. The company Calleo UK, for example, offers retro phone boxes as well as vintage rotary-style phones, so couples are left with personalised messages they can cherish for years to come.

The Wedding Content Creator

Forget about the photographer or videographer. The new must-have is the personalised wedding content creator. The "story" of your wedding will be captured by one person's versatile digital skills, as they create content for Instagram and Tiktok, capturing your dream day with a very bespoke style and vision. If you want to ensure your day is a social media sensation, the wedding content creator is for you.

Planning a Wedding? Meet and book the best wedding suppliers in the South East at The Wedding Day March 3rd 2024. Book tickets here.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Peter O'Mahony named Ireland captain as Six Nations squad announced

 By Beat News
Life 2

Unraveling the mystery: Discover why your home stays chilly even after hours of heater use

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Waterford News 3

Man who tried to kidnap girl (11) back living in Waterford

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement