Turning back the clocks: Everything you need to know

Ah! Sure the evenings are getting awful short. Here is everything you need to know about turning back the clocks, according to CorkBeo.

This Monday morning, we will get an extra hour in the bed!

The clocks went forward on the 26th of March. The clocks will go back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday of October, the 29th.

Modern technology once again will make life easier for us. Our phones and smart watches will be turning back the clocks for us - we don't need to do anything! However, car clocks and analog clocks will need to be changed.

Advertisement

This tradition of changing clocks, which is known as 'falling back'. It was introduced to make a better use of the natural daylight. This means that mornings will be brighter, and giving us an extra hour of daylight. But this does mean that the darkness in the evening will fall earlier.

This happens in all countries in the EU, which the exception of Iceland.It runs on Western European Time year round.

Daylight Savings Time (or 'DST') has been used to save energy since the 18th Century. In the Winter, this allows people to have an extra hour in bed. In Summer, it means that we can make use of the longer evenings. Clever!

In 2019, European Parliament voted to scrap DST, but it was put on the back burner after the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Advertisement

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.