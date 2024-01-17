Play Button
Unraveling the mystery: Discover why your home stays chilly even after hours of heater use

Unraveling the mystery: Discover why your home stays chilly even after hours of heater use
A person turns a heating thermostat down, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The weather conditions this week in the South East and Ireland

In many situations, you would leave your heater turned on for up to three hours but you still notice you are still cold.

The trick to changing your fortunes is quite easy and it has to do with your couch.

According to home expert Warren Kinloch, many people put their furniture too close to radiators and this does not allow the heat to circulate properly.

You do not need to crank up the thermostat, all you need to do is move pieces of furniture away from the radiators in your house.

Rearranging your furniture and house could probably save you thousands of euros.

Warren told the Metro UK: "Furniture acts as a barrier, preventing warm air from circulating freely around the room."

Heating experts at Mr Central Heating also told the Metro that it might be helpful to check your windows to solve your heating issues.

An expert said: "On a traditional radiator most of the heat that comes from the radiator is emitted as hot air through the top of the radiator.

"This interacts with the cold air from the window, and this cold air then helps push the hot air from the radiator into the room. This in turn keeps the room warmer than it would be if the radiator was in a different location."

