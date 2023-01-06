Why writing 'clean me' on a car could land you a hefty fine

Writing joke messages such as 'clean me' or 'I wish my wife was this dirty' on a car might seem funny, but the joke could cost you.

A car business MD has warned pranksters that writing prank phrases on dirty cars could result in a hefty fine.

Graham Conway of Select Car Leasing told WalesOnline that leaving messages on cars can subtly damage the car's paintwork

"You can catch dirt and grit underneath your fingertip, which then acts as an abrasive as you write, potentially removing the top layer of clear coat lacquer that sits on top of the paint," he says. Indeed if you apply enough pressure while writing with your finger, you can leave a slight imprint on the paint, which will remain visible even after the owner washes the car

Conway warns that many car owners are proud of their car's appearance and can report this offence to the authorities. If a car owner reports the car damage to An Garda Siochana, the prankster could be convicted of criminal damage, resulting in a fine of up to €1,000, 12 months imprisonment — or both.

Even if the car owner doesn't report the crime, the compensation would be costly. A respray of a car or van panel can cost up to €300, while a potential full-body respray to match the surrounding panels could prove to be much more expensive.

Conway warns that some motorists will go to great lengths to protect their paintwork. With that in mind, if you write your funny message on the wrong vehicle, you could find yourself in much more of a mess than that muddy bonnet.

Maybe it's time to consider a form of comedy that doesn't involve tyre-d car jokes...