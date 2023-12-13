Your most scandalous Christmas party confessions...

'Tis the season for embarrassing yourself in front of your boss and colleagues.

Beat's Michelle asked for your most scandalous work Christmas Party confessions-here's what you had to say:

Femmes Fatales

"Michelle, for three Christmas nights out in a row I would go missing with another person that was not my partner and we would...😉 No one ever copped 'cause we're both women and people are so used to women going to the bathroom together."

Getting on Top

Michelle, I once went to a Christmas party where we all ended up back at my boss's house. We had drinks at his place and I ended up going to bed with him. To this day, only us knows about this.

Three for the road

Years ago worked in a place that took on apprentices. We had three young fellas, all about 18-21. The company secretary was a woman in her 40s and she went home with all 3 of 'em"

We broke the boss

"A few years back our manager got too drunk. He vomited on the table. He insulted the bar staff. Then later on her started crying. We were actually asked not to come back."

Crouching tiger hidden napkin

"Michelle I was at a party in a hotel-kind of thing where there are lots of parties in one room. Towards the end of a meal one of the lads threw a bread roll across the table. He meant to hit one of the other lads but he missed and hit someone from another company. Well all hell broke loose. Within minutes napkins were being rolled into balls and thrown across the tables. We got into sh*t for it but it was the best craic."

Where's the Werewolf

Of all the confessions Michelle had, this story from one woman in the South East is by FAR the most insane:

