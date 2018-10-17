Picture This have announced a five-night run at 3Arena Dublin, March 2019.

A feat no other Irish band have ever attempted before.

Not only that, but the band also announced a new single entitled “One Drink.”

The song heralds the arrival of the bands anxiously awaited second full-length album, MDRN LV, out February 15, 2019.

Two years since their formation, they’ve impressively sold over 300K tickets, concluding 2017 with a sold-out UK and Ireland tour highlighted by gigs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush London, SSE Arena Belfast, and a two-night stand at 3Arena in Dublin.

The Dublin shows will form part of the MDRN LV European tour which includes shows in London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

It also follows two sold-out US shows later this year in The Bowery Ballroom, New York on November 28 and The Moroccan Lounge, LA on December 3.

Tickets from €49.90 go on sale next Wednesday, October 24 at 9am at www.ticketmaster.ie

A pre-sale is available from 4pm through https://PictureThis.lnk.to/OfficialStore

