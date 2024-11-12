12 food businesses were shut down by the FSAI last month.

Inspectors from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland found rat infestations, rat droppings and live maggots.

Other issues include no hand wash basin, a lack of hot and cold water for hand washing, and what's described as a 'complete lack of cleaning'.

The businesses are located in Wicklow, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Tipperary and Limerick.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, reiterated the need for food businesses to have adequate pest control systems in place.

She added that businesses must operate strict food safety procedures at all times and that they need to be especially vigilant during this particularly busy time of year leading up to Christmas.

“Inadequate pest control measures, filthy premises and unsafe food storage are once again the primary reasons for the Enforcement Orders served in October. A high number of the Enforcement Orders were associated with issues related to pests as well as failures to maintain adequate cleaning.

"These issues are all preventable and food businesses must ensure that they always adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene. It is imperative that every food business has a proper pest control system in place and that this is checked very regularly to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.

"With the busy Christmas period nearly upon us, food businesses must be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law and to protect the health of their customers.”

