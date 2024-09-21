160 new staff to support development of new Memory Services

To mark World Alzheimer's Day, Waterford TD and Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler has announced the recruitment of over 160 staff to support the development of New Memory Services across Ireland for Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

It has been confirmed today that ten new Memory Assessment and Support Services will be established across the island, including in Waterford and Wexford.

Multidisciplinary teams consisting of nursing, medical and therapy staff will now undertake up to 300 new assessments per year.

Speaking on World Alzheimer's Day, Minister Butler said that the establishment of these new Memory Services will allow "timely access to both diagnosis and post-diagnostic supports".

"Establishing these new Memory Services will make sure that there is timely access to both diagnosis and post-diagnostic supports, and a reduction in waiting times. Timely diagnosis is key in the treatment of dementia, and advances in disease-modifying therapies and brain health interventions will be key tools to slow progression of the illness and maintain a person’s quality of life.

"There are at least 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today. It is crucial that the right supports are in place at the right time both before and after diagnosis. World Alzheimer’s Day, and World Alzheimer’s Month of September, provide us with an opportunity to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and to focus on how we can best support people living with dementia and their families in our communities.

"We know the particular importance of day supports for people with dementia and their families and we have provided €2.1 million to ensure that dementia-specific day care can return to full capacity in a post-pandemic environment. In addition, day care at home continues for people with dementia who cannot, or do not wish to, attend a day care centre. Many people with dementia also avail of wider day care services, and in May I was pleased to announce the allocation of €3.5 million to support day care centres throughout the country.

"Much has been achieved over the past three years to improve dementia services and supports. It will take time for the new services to embed and achieve their full effect. I am nonetheless aware that families can feel stressed in their caring role and that more needs to be done to support them to live well in their own communities. I am committed, in my role as Minister for Mental Health and Older People, to continue to work to improve dementia care in Ireland, so that people get the care and support they need from diagnosis right through to end of life."

