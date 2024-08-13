A man has died following a bull attack on farmland

A man in his 60s has died after being attacked by a bull in County Limerick.

The incident happened on a farm in Lisnagry, about 10km east of Limerick city, this morning.

Gardaí were alerted this morning Tuesday 13th August, 2024 after the man’s body was discovered on farmland.

The HSA attended the scene and are conducting their investigation.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick for a post mortem exam, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner's Court.

Investigations have been launched by both the Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority.

