Aer Lingus drops Black Friday flight deals

Aer Lingus has dropped its deals for Black Friday, starting from 9am this morning (Tuesday).

The deals are for flights from January 7th, to April 10th 2025.

Here’s what’s on offer:

North America

Fly to North America from just €199 each way

Bookings open from 26th November to December 3rd

UK & Europe

Up to 25% off flights to Europe and the UK, including Aer Lingus Regional services (operated by Emerald Airlines).

Bookings open from 26th November to 3rd December 2024.

Travel period: 9th December 2024 to 10th April 2025.

Deals are live on the Aer Lingus website from today.

