Alec Baldwin's Case Dismissed.

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears after his criminal case brought against him over fatal shooting of cinematographer was dismissed.

Almost 3 years on since Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film 'Rust' in 2021 after been shot by a revolver the actor was holding.

Baldwin (66) maintained he did not pull the gun's trigger and that others on the set of the Western film Rust, in New Mexico, were responsible for safety checks on the weapon.

After an extraordinary day in court - during which the special prosecutor called herself as a witness - the actor broke down in tears and hugged his lawyers as the judge made the ruling and threw out the case, based on mistakes by police and prosecutors.

Advertisement

He faced up to 18 months in prison if he had been convicted.

It is the second time the case against the actor has been dismissed since the October 2021 shooting. He will not be tried again.

Erlinda Johnson was a special prosecutor on the case, but resigned yesterday:

'As prosecutors, we have ethical obligations to make sure that all the evidence is turned over. I advocated for dismissal, that was not heard and a hearing went forward and I had to withdraw.'

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.